California man gets life in prison for murdering in-laws

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his in-laws who were visiting from China.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says 46-year-old Caminero Wang was sentenced Wednesday to life without possibility of parole plus 50 years to life.

A jury found Wang guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Oct. 1. The jury also found true a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and special allegations of using a handgun which caused great bodily injury and death.

According to evidence presented in court, victims Shu Zhang and Aiping Diao were slain in Wang's home. Both victims were 60 years old.

Deputy District Attorney Kelsey McKeever-Unger said Wang had previously threatened his wife's life and the lives of her parents.