California governor grants pardons to 3 facing deportation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is pardoning three former prisoners who otherwise face deportation to Cambodia, including one who served six years for murder and has since become a youth pastor in Fresno.

The Democratic governor also announced Friday he's commuting the sentences of 31 current inmates who can now seek speedier paroles.

His 36 pardons include Cambodian refugee Vanna In, who entered the United States at age 3. He served six years for the murder of a fellow gang member at age 17 but was discharged in 2001. He started a program for former gang members and became a youth minister.

Los Angeles-area businessman Heng Lao served two years for assault with a deadly weapon.

Phal Sok served 15 years for armed robbery and now works for criminal justice reform.