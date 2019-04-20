California bank robbery suspect dies in car after chase

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who may have robbed several Southern California banks has been found dead in a car after a chase.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says deputies responding to a robbery at the Pacific Western Bank in Dana Point began chasing a nearby pickup truck Friday afternoon but lost it.

It was spotted again about a half-hour later in Mission Viejo. Authorities say a brief chase ended with the truck smashing into a parked car in nearby Rancho Santa Margarita.

A SWAT team was called and found the driver dead. There's no word on how he died.

Authorities say they're trying to determine whether the man is the so-called "Leatherface Bandit," a masked gunman who had robbed three other Orange County banks since March.