Caldwell police search for "dangerous" shooting suspect

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Caldwell police are looking for a man they described as "armed and dangerous" after a shooting sent two men to the hospital.

The Idaho Statesman reports the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A witness told police the suspect, described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion and a gray or black shirt, had fled, leaving both injured victims at the scene.

Police said the victims were men in their 30s and 40s, both residents of Gem County. Their condition was not known Sunday afternoon.

Police said the suspect is driving a 2008 black four-door Mazda with an Idaho license plate.

Police advised against approaching his vehicle if spotted, but said local law enforcement should be notified.

