Business owner searches after police leave, finds suspect

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The owner of a Fairbanks car dealership decided he would continue searching after police left his business without finding a suspected thief.

A security system alerted the manager of Gene's Chrysler to a disturbance Monday night and video footage showed a man rummaging through vehicles in a storage yard.

After police ended their search, dealership owner Lane Nichols and his son decided to continue looking.

They eventually found a 29-year-old suspect hiding in an SUV. Police returned and arrested the man on misdemeanor theft and trespassing charges.

The suspect told police he entering multiple vehicles looking for things to steal so he could buy food and drugs.

Nichols says he was happy that the security system was in place. He says you can only be violated so many times.

