Business owner pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Burlington, Vermont, business owner has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy and gun charges.

WCAX-TV reports that Derek Spilman, owner of Good Times Gallery, accepted a plea agreement Monday to charges, including knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to corrupt, influence and impede an official proceeding.

He also must pay $50,000 to the U.S. government as part of the plea deal. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16. A message was left with his attorney.

Spilman was arrested in January after police said they received complaints from a neighboring business that high school-age kids were seen leaving the Good Times Gallery with marijuana. A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 16.

