Business manager guilty of defrauding Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, Ne-Yo arrives at the 3rd annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. A federal jury convicted Kevin Foster, a business manager, of defrauding R&B artists Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight in a sports beverage scheme. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, Ne-Yo arrives at the 3rd annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. A federal jury convicted Kevin Foster, a business manager, ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Invision Photo: Chris Pizzello, Invision Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Business manager guilty of defrauding Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a business manager of defrauding R&B artists Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight in a sports beverage scheme.

The panel in Ohio found 42-year-old Kevin Foster of Montclair, New Jersey, guilty of wire fraud, money laundering, bankruptcy fraud, tax evasion and filing false tax returns last week.

Prosecutors say Foster induced Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, to invest $2 million into OXYWater under false representations. They say Foster invested an additional $1.5 million of Smith's money without his consent and took out lines of credit by forging Smith's name.

Authorities say he also defrauded McKnight to fund the operation and his lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, designer watches and season tickets to the New York Knicks and Giants.

Two others were previously convicted in the scheme.