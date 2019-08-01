Bus driver charged in upskirt photos back in Maine

BATH, Maine (AP) — A former school bus driver who police say took cellphone photos up the skirts of six female children is set to appear in Maine court.

The Times Record reports that 50-year-old Timothy McGowan is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Sept. 4.

Bath Police said they charged him with violation of privacy, and identified the female children photographed as elementary, middle and high school students he transported from school and special events.

The newspaper reports McGowan didn't make a scheduled appearance in Maine court in June. The court then issued an arrest warrant for McGowan, who was arrested in Texas in July.

His attorney has said McGowan didn't have enough money to return to Maine after the arrest warrant was issued.