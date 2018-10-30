Burlington man sentenced for neglecting animals; 2 dogs died

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Burlington man has been sentenced to probation and community service for neglecting animals.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jonathan Davis was responsible for the care of dogs left at a Kenmare property in November 2017. Two dogs were found dead, another was found neglected and a fourth was reported as missing.

The Minot Daily News reports Davis pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor animal neglect charge that could have landed him in jail for a year. He was given credit for 11 days spent behind bars, and ordered to perform 190 hours of community service and spend a year on probation.

