Buffalo diocese hires ex-FBI agent for investigations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Diocese of Buffalo has hired a former FBI agent to investigate complaints of clergy abuse and other wrongdoing.

Bishop Richard Malone on Friday announced the appointment of Steven Halter as director of the newly created Office of Professional Responsibility.

Halter was a special agent in the FBI for nearly 30 years.

His hiring comes at a time of turmoil in the western New York diocese, including calls for Malone to resign over his handling of claims of sexual misconduct by priests.

While Malone has acknowledged what he calls "past inadequacies" in his handling of complaints, he says he will not resign.