Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones cleared for practice

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have activated receiver Zay Jones off the non-football injury list, putting the second-year player in position to practice for the first time this offseason.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement before the team's practice Sunday. Jones has spent the first 10 days of training camp working out individually.

He has been sidelined since mid-May, when McDermott revealed that Jones had surgery on his right knee. It's unclear when and how Jones was hurt.

It has been a tumultuous offseason for Jones. In March, he was arrested after a video surfaced showing a bloodied and naked Jones having an argument with his brother in the hallway of an apartment building in Los Angeles.

Police said Jones was discovered breaking glass door and windows. Prosecutors declined to file felony vandalism charges against him because of insufficient evidence.

Jones also had surgery in January for a shoulder injury that nagged him for most of last year.

___

