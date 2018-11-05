Buckeye suspends police chief for 5 days over letter probe

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Buckeye has suspended its police chief while they decide if an additional investigation is required involving issues stemming back to last year.

Phoenix TV station KTVK reports Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall has been put on a five-day suspension.

City officials say they've been reviewing a draft report from a private investigator about an anonymous letter from September 2017.

The letter reportedly was from an anonymous group of officers to several city officials about misappropriation of government funds, altered crime statistics and a hostile work environment.

The letter also alleges that the police department purposefully changing crime statistics to appear as lesser crimes on paper and to avoid property values from declining.

City officials confirm Hall's suspension but won't discuss the matter until the investigation is completed.

