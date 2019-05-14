Buckeye police trying to solve Phoenix-area death

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man.

They say officers responding to a May 4 call about a person who was possibly dead found the body and homicide detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation.

Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Daniel Bonner, who also is known as "Bones."

They say Bonner lived in the Maryvale community of Phoenix and was last seen at his home the evening of May 3.

Police want to talk with anyone who may have seen or been seen with Bonner that night.

They say Bonner's family is cooperating and assisting with the investigation.