Brother of Illinois man fatally shot by police files lawsuit

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The brother of a suspected car thief who was fatally shot by police last year following a car chase in suburban Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit alleging officers used excessive force and conspired to harm his brother.

Ryan Nelson filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Lake County, the towns of Dyer and St. John and the officers involved in the death of his brother Mark Coffey of Chicago Heights, Illinois, the Post-Tribune reported.

Coffey died from his gunshot wounds Aug. 10 following a police pursuit that crisscrossed the Illinois-Indiana border. The pursuit began after police dispatchers in Illinois described a reported stolen vehicle.

The chase ended when Coffey crashed his vehicle in Dyer, Indiana, and was confronted and shot by police, officials said.

A prosecutor said in October that the officers were justified in the shooting and wouldn't be charged because police acted in self-defense.

Coffey "was unarmed and suffering a mental health crisis" during the chase, according to the lawsuit.

The officers "reached an agreement amongst themselves to punish Mr. Coffey, and cover up for the excessive force that was used against him, thereby depriving him of his constitutional rights," the lawsuit states. Police also made "late, false, inaccurate and/or incomplete" reports and statements regarding the incident, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

St. John Police Chief James Kveton declined to comment on the lawsuit. Dyer Police Chief David Hein and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez didn't respond to requests for comment.

___

