Bridgewater man gets 2 months in federal prison for fraud

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Bridgewater man has been sentenced to two months in federal prison for insurance fraud.

The U.S. attorney's office says 57-year-old Steven Krier did not turn over premiums he collected on more than 50 bail bonds that he sold for Dakota Bail Bonds of Sioux Falls. The bonds were guaranteed by Houston-based Financial Casualty and Surety.

Authorities say Krier misappropriated more than $50,000. He was indicted in May 2017 and pleaded guilty this past July.

He will be on supervised release for 2 ½ years following his prison time and must repay about $54,625.