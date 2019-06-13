Brazil soccer star Neymar meets with police on rape claim

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar has arrived at a police station in Sao Paulo to answer questions about rape allegations against him.

Neymar denies any wrongdoing and was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting Thursday. The woman who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month already spoke with police.

The player is also being investigated in Rio de Janeiro for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorization.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which 26-year-old model Najila Trindade did in interviews with Brazilian television.

Also Thursday, Trindade reports that she has picked her fourth lawyer to handle the case. All the previous three decided to leave the case.