Brawl outside Philadelphia restaurant ends with 2 stabbed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fight outside a Philadelphia restaurant ended with two men being stabbed, authorities said,

It wasn't clear what sparked the brawl, which broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

One man was stabbed in the chest and stomach, while the other was stabbed three times in the stomach. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, though none of the wounds were considered life-threatening.

The names of the men and further details on their injuries were not disclosed. Authorities have not said what the pair were arguing about or if anyone else was involved in the fight.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.