https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Brawl-erupts-outside-NYC-funeral-home-12968744.php
Brawl erupts outside NYC funeral home
Published 11:01 am, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — A wild crowd scene erupted as police were trying to break up a fight outside a New York City funeral home.
The New York Police Department says officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. Monday about two women fighting for unknown reasons.
WNBC says people attending a wake at the East Harlem funeral home poured onto the sidewalk and jumped into the fray.
A witness, Angel Gutierrez, says people in the crowd of several dozen were screaming and pushing officers.
Two people were arrested. Two officers were treated for bite marks. Police used a stun gun on a man who tried to interfere.
___
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com
View Comments