Boy killed, 2 others wounded in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and two people were injured, one of the critically, in a shooting in Philadelphia.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the city's Kensington section.

The boy died at a hospital just before 7 p.m. A man in his mid-20s was shot in the stomach and was in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 20-year-old woman was in stable condition at that hospital with gunshot wounds to her right thigh and left calf.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is continuing.