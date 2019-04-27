Box Elder City Council expels alderman for alleged misdeeds

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — The Box Elder City Council has expelled one of its members for alleged misuses of power, disorderly conduct and conflicts of interest.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the council voted to remove Ward 1 Alderman Scott Allen. The council accuses Allen of engaging in threatening behavior, subjecting city officials to profanity-laced tirades, and using his public position to benefit his private business, among other alleged misdeeds.

Allen denies that he committed any offenses worthy of expulsion. He says in a statement that city officials are trying to silence his opposition to a rezoning effort he believes would be devastating for small business owners. He plans to appeal the expulsion in court.

The events leading up to the expulsion began with a grievance filed against Allen by a city employee in August 2018.

