Boston police officer charged with shooting wife

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other offenses for allegedly shooting his wife.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Korey Franklin is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police responded to a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood at about 1 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, which they at first thought was self-inflicted.

After further questioning, they determined that Franklin "was responsible for the discharge of his personal weapon and the resulting injuries."

Franklin was off duty.

It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Commissioner William Gross in a statement said "we hold our officers to the same standards as the citizens we serve and protect."