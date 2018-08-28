Bosnia journalists rally again after TV reporter beaten

In this photo provided by the Bosnian TV station BNTV on Monday Aug. 27, 2018, journalist Vladimir Kovacevic is hospitalized after he was beaten in Banja Luka, Bosnia, late Sunday. The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia and Bosnian journalists expressed outrage Monday after two masked assailants attacked and seriously hurt Vladimir Kovacevic, a reporter for an independent Bosnian Serb television station BNTV. (BNTV via AP) less In this photo provided by the Bosnian TV station BNTV on Monday Aug. 27, 2018, journalist Vladimir Kovacevic is hospitalized after he was beaten in Banja Luka, Bosnia, late Sunday. The U.S. Embassy in Bosnia ... more Photo: HANDOUT BNTV, AP Photo: HANDOUT BNTV, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bosnia journalists rally again after TV reporter beaten 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia's journalists have held protests for a second day to express solidarity with a reporter from an independent Bosnian Serb television station who was badly beaten by unknown assailants.

Hundreds of journalists gathered Tuesday in the Bosnian towns of Sarajevo, Zenica and Mostar, demanding an end to attacks on journalists in the war-ravaged country.

Also Tuesday, some television stations aired a black-and-red message reading "Stop violence against journalists in Bosnia!"

BNTV reporter Vladimir Kovacevic was hospitalized following the beating attack late Sunday outside his home in Banja Luka, the main town in the Serb-run part of Bosnia. Prosecutors have said they are treating the case as attempted murder.

BNTV has faced criticism from the Bosnian Serb authorities for its independent editorial policies.

Journalists protested in Banja Luka on Monday.