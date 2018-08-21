Border Patrol: 128 immigrants found abandoned in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol authorities say 128 immigrants believed abandoned by smugglers at the southern Arizona border are facing deportation.

Agents at the Ajo Station patrolling near the international border fence say the group was found Friday several miles west of the Lukeville Port.

Authorities say the immigrants presumably were brought to the border by human smugglers who remained in Mexico.

The group included children — some as young as age 4 — from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.

Agents also identified several adults in the group who had been previously charged with immigration violations.

Authorities say all 128 immigrants were medically evaluated and determined to be in good health before they were processed and turned over to the enforcement removal operations within Immigration and Customs Enforcement.