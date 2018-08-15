Bond decrease denied for men accused of luring boy from home

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has kept bond at $600,000 each for two Illinois men accused of luring a 14-year-old boy away from his home through a video game-centered chat program.

News outlets report a judge denied the bond reduction requests Tuesday for 30-year-old Juan E. Andrade and 29-year-old Jason St. Aubin.

Authorities say the two face kidnapping and conspiracy charges for luring John Aubrey Peal III away from his Mississippi home on Aug. 1. Peal's father, John Aubrey Peal II, says St. Aubin and Andrade spent months manipulating his son using the Discord application, convincing the boy that he was saving the men from killing themselves.

Peal resurfaced at an Illinois fire station four days after his disappearance. St. Aubin and Andrade were later arrested.

Both are set to appear in court Aug. 21.