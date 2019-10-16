Body of missing woman found in concrete in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say the body of a woman who went missing five months ago has been found encased in concrete.

Authorities said Tuesday that the victim's remains were located last week in a concrete and wooden structure in the desert north of the city.

The Clark County coroner has not released her name or cause of death.

Investigators say an anonymous tip led them to 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino. They believe the victim had been in his home against her will.

Clark County jail records show he was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police also arrested 31-year-old Lisa Mort for allegedly helping to conceal the killing.

Both remain jailed. It was not immediately known Wednesday if either had retained an attorney.