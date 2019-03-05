BCA helps investigate after man body's found near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a road near Rochester.

Olmsted County sheriff's officials say the man apparently suffered some trauma, but the cause of death is under investigation. A passer-by found the body shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says deputies arrived and found the man dead. The Post Bulletin reports the man has not been identified.

Authorities say the man was fully clothed and wearing a coat. Officials did not say what kind of trauma the man suffered. An autopsy is planned.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping investigate.