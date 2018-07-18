Body found wrapped in plastic in Philadelphia row home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are investigating the decomposing body of a man found wrapped up in plastic in a Philadelphia row home.

Officials say a contractor found the man's body in the front bedroom shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Spring Garden neighborhood.

Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan said the body was wrapped in a blue tarp. Police initially said the man was 47 years old, but Ryan said investigators weren't certain of his age.

Ryan called the death "suspicious" but added that without knowing a cause or manner of death, it was too early to say whether foul play was involved.

A day earlier, skeletal remains believed to be those of a woman were found in a suitcase in southwest Philadelphia.