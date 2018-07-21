Body found in river, police investigating

BRIDGEWATER, Conn. (AP) — Police say they have discovered a dead body in a Connecticut river.

The body was found early Saturday morning in a section of the Housatonic River passing through Bridgewater.

It was found in the water at the Lake Lillinonah boat launch at Main Street South around 6:45 a.m., and sent to the state's medical examiner for assessment.

The cause of death is unknown. Officials say no criminal activity is suspected to have led to the death.