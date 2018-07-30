Body found in burned car in Georgia; no arrests so far

EASTMAN, Ga. (AP) — Officials are working to identify a body found in a burned car in Georgia.

Special Agent Scott Whitley with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told news outlets the body was found in a car under a bridge in Dodge County on Saturday morning.

Whitley said investigators think they know who the victim was and are investigating the death as a homicide. Whitley said agents are waiting to confirm the person's name before it is released.

An autopsy was planned Monday at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur to determine the cause of death.

No one has been arrested. Whitley did not have information on a possible suspect.