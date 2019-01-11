Bodies of 2 people found in crashed plane in Tennessee lake

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have died in Tennessee a plane crash. Authorities say their bodies have been recovered from the wreckage after days of searching.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea tells news outlets search teams found the single-engine plane Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga Lake. The crash was reported Monday.

Crews found some debris floating Monday night, but had stopped searching for the aircraft until daybreak because of dangerous conditions.

The people were identified by family in statements as 67-year-old Frank Davey and 55-year-old Lynda Marinello. They say Davey was the pilot and a retired Marine. Both were teachers at Notre Dame High School for several years and their families became close friends.

The sheriff's office says it'll work with federal authorities to investigate. But such federal probes are delayed amid the partial government shutdown.