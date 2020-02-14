Bloomberg campaign offices in Ohio vandalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two of Mike Bloomberg's newly opened presidential campaign offices in Ohio were hit by vandals this week.

The vandals taped signs on the windows targeting the Democratic candidate at his offices in Toledo and Youngstown, according to media reports.

Some of the signs referenced controversial policing tactics Bloomberg allowed while he was New York City's mayor.

The vandals also strung caution tape in front of the campaign's Youngstown office less than a day after it had opened on Thursday.

Bloomberg's campaign this week announced the opening of a dozen offices in Ohio and the hiring of a campaign staff of nearly 100 people in the state, more than any of the other rival campaigns.

Bloomberg is focusing on states conducting primaries on Super Tuesday. Ohio's primary is two weeks later on March 17.