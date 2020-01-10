Bismarck man dead, shot by tactical officers

A Bismarck man is dead after he was shot by tactical officers in an exchange of gunfire, according to police.

Officers responded to a residence after getting a call from a neighbor about 10 p.m. Thursday. The neighbor reported noisy sawing and hammering coming from the man's residence and said he stated that he had a bomb.

Two other calls were made earlier. One from a caller who said the man stated he had weapons and would use them if anyone tried to enter his home. Another call came from a delivery employee who said the man displayed a handgun and said he had several more firearms.

West Dakota SWAT officers tried to get the man to surrender but he refused. Officers evacuated several neighbors.

The man told officers that he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door, police said. Authorities say they obtained an arrest warrant for terrorizing because of those statements.

Officers later heard a gunshot and about 10 minutes later saw the man in a second-floor window where he began shooting. SWAT officers returned fire and when they were able to enter the residence safely found the man dead.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. The man has not been identified.