Bismarck bust nets large amount of drugs, cash, guns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck police say a drug bust netted a large amount of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of marijuana, $100,000 in cash and two guns.

Officers conducted a search warrant of the residence Thursday after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors about possible drug activity.

Three people were arrested on drug and child neglect charges. Formal charges were pending.