Bills' McCoy seeks to have ex-girlfriend's lawsuit tossed

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The more skepticism LeSean McCoy hears over whether he can maintain his production at the age of 30, the better the Buffalo Bills running back feels. McCoy is using the questions as motivation in preparing to open his 10th NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 when the Bills play at Baltimore. less FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The more skepticism LeSean ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bills' McCoy seeks to have ex-girlfriend's lawsuit tossed 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for LeSean McCoy have asked a judge in Georgia to throw out a lawsuit filed by the former girlfriend of the Buffalo Bills running back.

Delicia Cordon filed a lawsuit last month in Fulton County State Court alleging that McCoy failed to protect her after she was bloodied and beaten by an intruder at a home McCoy owns just outside Atlanta. Cordon also alleged that McCoy would "often brutally beat his dog," and would also "aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son."

In court filings last week, lawyers for McCoy said there is no basis to hold him responsible for harm Cordon suffered in the home invasion. They also said the lawsuit is filled with unrelated salacious allegations that are meant only to cast McCoy in a bad light.