Bill would help car rental firms flag potential terrorists

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — A proposed bipartisan bill in Congress would help car rental companies identify customers who have been flagged by authorities for terrorism-related activities.

The measure announced Monday by New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer is named after a New Jersey resident killed two years ago in a truck attack on a bike path in New York City. Suspect Sayfullo Saipov allegedly used a rented truck in the attack.

The Darren Drake Act would require car and truck rental companies to check customers' names against a list provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

The 32-year-old Drake worked at the World Trade Center and was out for a bike ride when he was struck and killed. Seven others died in the attack.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is co-sponsoring the legislation with Gottheimer.