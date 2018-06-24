Bicyclist killed in crash with Delaware state trooper

MILTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a bicyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle driven by a Delaware state trooper during a chase.

Delaware State Police said the trooper was driving a marked Chevrolet Tahoe on Saturday and found a man on a bike who matched a burglary suspect's description.

Police say the trooper turned around and turned on his emergency lights and sirens to get the bicyclist to stop, but he continued riding. Police also say the trooper gave the bicyclist verbal commands to stop, but he did not.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Beebe Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 28-year-old trooper, who wasn't hurt, has been a state police employee for four years. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.