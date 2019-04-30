Bernalillo County DA's figures show 114 shot so far in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say 114 people have been shot in Bernalillo County in the first 112 days of 2019.

Citing data from the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, the Albuquerque Journal reports that figure marks a 36% increase in shootings over those counted in the same period last year.

Figures from the district attorney's Crime Strategies Unit show there were 232 total shootings in 2018 in which someone was hit by a bullet. More than 60 of those shootings were fatal.

Those killed by gunfire so far this year include a 72-year-old man who authorities say killed himself, and 8-year-old Diamond Williams, who was home with two siblings when she was shot.

No arrests have been made in her death, and police say they are not looking for suspects.