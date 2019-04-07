https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Bellevue-couple-dies-in-weekend-motorcycle-crash-13748669.php
Bellevue couple dies in weekend motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Bellevue couple over the weekend.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 39-year-old Jason Burgess and his 29-year-old wife, Megan Burgess, died Saturday after their motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck.
Bellevue Police say the Burgess' Harley Davidson struck a truck driven by a 16-year-old near 21st Street and Cornhusker Road.
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com
