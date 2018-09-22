Belfair man found shot to death in Mason County forest

BELFAIR, Wash. (AP) — The Mason County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old man found dead in a forest earlier this month was the victim of a homicide.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Noe Alvarado Guarchaj was reported missing on Sept. 6. Friends and family said they last saw him at church four days earlier.

He was found dead in Tahuya Forest on Sept. 8, within walking distance of his vehicle. The sheriff's office said he died of a gunshot.

Investigators are seeking any information related to his disappearance and death.