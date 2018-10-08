Baltimore police: Baby's death ruled a homicide

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say the death of a 5-month-old baby has been ruled a homicide.

Police say detectives responded to a hospital for a report of an injured infant on Thursday and found doctors caring for 5-month Brailynn Ford, who had signs of trauma to her body.

On Sunday, police say Brailynn succumbed to her injuries. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where police say her death was ruled a homicide.