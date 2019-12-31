Baltimore police: 3 killed in shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three people have died in a shooting overnight in Baltimore, as the city grapples with another violent year.

Two males were found dead at the scene of a shooting Monday night in the northern part of city, police said in a release. A third male was taken to a hospital where he later died.

About ten minutes later, a man who police say was also wounded in the shooting showed up at a hospital. Police say he's in serious condition but stable.

Two other shootings Monday which did not result in fatalities were also reported by police.

Last week, Baltimore broke its annual per capita homicide record.