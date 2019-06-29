Baltimore attorney accused of smuggling drugs into prison

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Corrections officials in Maryland are accusing a Baltimore attorney of smuggling drugs into a state prison.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in a statement Saturday said Steven Thurman Mitchell was arrested Friday after he hid more than 100 strips of the narcotic suboxone in binders that he took into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown during a visit with a client.

The agency says Mitchell has been charged with drug possession and possession with intent to deliver. Suboxone is used to treat heroin addiction, but can be misused to get high.

Mitchell told The Associated Press that he is "totally innocent of the charges."

The department says Mitchell walked into the facility with two binders and attempted to leave without them. The agency says a front lobby correctional officer told a colleague to grab the folders from Mitchell's client.