Bail set at $1M for man accused in deadly shooting

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a Washington state man accused of shooting to death a 45-year-old man off Old Highway 99.

The Olympian reports Shane Brewer appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday with Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax finding probable cause for second-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree burglary while armed with a firearm.

Brewer is accused of shooting Loren VerValen, who was found dead on Dec. 22 south of Tumwater.

An autopsy determined that he had been shot three times by a .223-caliber rifle.

Public defender Christian Cabrera had argued for bail to be set at $100,000, saying that Brewer does not have a violent criminal history, and he's employed, married and has children.

Brewer's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 15.

