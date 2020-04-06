Bail set at $150K for aunt of 12-year-old homicide victim

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Bail was set at $150,000 for a woman who is charged with negligent homicide in the death of her 12-year-old nephew near West Yellowstone.

Madison Sasser, 18, was arrested in Texas and appeared at a bail hearing before Gallatin County Justice of the Peace Rick West on Friday, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Sasser’s mother, father and 14-year-old brother face deliberate homicide charges in the Feb. 3 death of James “Alex” Hurley. Sasser told investigators she believed her brother killed Alex. However in texts to her boyfriend she said she wouldn't care of Alex went and died in the woods, court records said.

Sasser’s attorney, Elisabeth Montoya, said Monday that Sasser didn’t have anything to do with the beating and torture that led to Alex’s death and that she was a juvenile in the home, having just turned 18 on Jan. 30.

Montoya filed a motion to reduce Sasser’s bail so she can return to Texas, where she has been living with her sister and finishing up her senior year of high school.

A plea hearing has not been set, Montoya said.