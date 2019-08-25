Bail hearing set for man charged in fatal Walmart shooting

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A judge is set to her arguments about whether a man charged in a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot should be allowed bail.

The Sun Journal reports a judge at a Sept. 6 hearing is also expected to determine whether there's probable cause to charge 21-year-old Gage Dalphonse, of Auburn, with murder.

Police charged Dalphone after the death of 41-year-old Jean Fournier, of Turner. They say Dalphonse shot Fournier twice in the back following an argument in the parking lot of a Walmart in Auburn on the night of July 27.

Dalphonse told police that Fournier threatened him, punched him and reached into his car.