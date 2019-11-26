Bad actor: Virginia man sentenced for using movie money

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who bought electronics with movie prop $100 bills has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 25-year-old Amaud Brown was sentenced Tuesday to passing counterfeit money and illegally possessing a firearm. He pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Court documents say Brown used nine fake $100 bills to buy used electronics online and sold $1,000 blocks of the counterfeit money.

Authorities say Brown illegally possessed eight guns. His attorney said Brown feared for his safety.

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent James Bradley says movie prop bills accounted for 3.9% of counterfeit money last fiscal year.

He says agents in Los Angeles recently seized more than $280 million worth of the fake bills that had been shipped to the U.S. from Turkey.

