Baby sitter convicted of murder in fatal beating of toddler

JESREY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A baby sitter accused of fatally beating a toddler has been convicted of murder.

Hudson County prosecutors say Andrew Howard-French was also convicted Thursday of child endangerment and endangering an injured victim. The verdicts were made public Friday.

The counts against the 29-year-old Jersey City man stemmed from the July 2018 death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow. An autopsy determined that the child died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Howard-French faces a possible life term when he's sentenced Jan. 10.