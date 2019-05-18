BLM cleaning up contamination from target shooting trash

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved $75,000 for a contractor to assess hazards and clean up waste at a site north of Reno that's polluted with ammunition casings left by target shooters.

Kurt Miers, an environmental protection specialist for the agency, says the piles of casings have contaminated the soil with lead.

He told the Reno Gazette Journal the contamination is as much as four times what's considered the maximum allowable level for lead in residential areas.

The site near Chimney Road at the north end of Sun Valley is near hundreds of homes and a middle school under construction.

Target shooting is allowed on most public lands but illegal within 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) of homes.

