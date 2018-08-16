Not-guilty plea entered for man in fatal shooting of trooper

PHOENIX (AP) — A not-guilty plea was made for an Avondale man in the shooting death of a state trooper during a roadside struggle on Interstate 10.

Isaac Damon King didn't appear in court for his arraignment Thursday, but his attorneys made a not-guilty plea on his behalf to murder and other charges in the July 25 shooting death of 24-year-old Trooper Tyler Edenhofer.

Outside the courtroom, King's attorneys declined to comment on the case.

Authorities say officers were struggling with King when he somehow got hold of another trooper's gun and fired two shots.

The shots killed Edenhofer and wounded another trooper.

The struggle began after troopers responded to a call that a person was throwing rocks at vehicles on the interstate.

Authorities say King was on medication for anxiety and depression.

___

This story has been corrected by adding the defendant's first name, Isaac.