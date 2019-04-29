Avenatti due to be arraigned on charges of cheating, lying

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to be arraigned on charges that he stole millions of dollars from clients, cheated on his taxes and lied to investigators.

The lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in federal court in Santa Ana, California.

Avenatti was indicted earlier this month on 36 counts including wire and bank fraud. He denied the charges on Twitter and said he would plead not guilty and fight the case.

Avenatti was arrested in March in New York on a separate case alleging he demanded millions to stay quiet about claims he planned to reveal about Nike paying high school athletes.